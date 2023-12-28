KTR helps Dalit youths realise their big dream

They were part of the 23 aspirants identified in a village in Yellareddypet mandal for implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme on pilot basis. Their dreams came true, thanks to the hand- holding support given by BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The entrepreneurial pursuit of nine Dalit youths of Padira village in Rajanna Sircilla district unfolded a phase of overwhelming success that they never dreamt of in their lives. Eight of them were women who had for years been engaged in menial jobs. Some were eking out their living as beedi-rollers.

Being exposed to tobacco dust, they were vulnerable to health hazards. Though they were keen on shifting to new avenues that involved no health related risk, they could find no way out. A few of them were farm workers earning paltry sums.

They were part of the 23 aspirants identified in the village in Yellareddypet mandal by the district administration for implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme on pilot basis. Their dreams came true, thanks to the hand- holding support given by BRS working president and local MLA KT Rama Rao.

Even as they preferred to opt for setting up individual self employment units, KTR has encouraged them to think outside the box. He also directed the officials spearheading the implementation of Dalit Bandu to make it big but different by bringing them all the nine beneficiaries part of the same fold.

That is how they could emerge as the epitome of a rare show of collective success. The nine residents of Padira village have set up a fuel outlet near Haridasnagar on Sircilla-Kamareddy highway at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore.

In addition to the Rs 10 lakh grant each of them received under Dalit Bandhu scheme, their joint firm named Nayara petrol bunk was extended a loan assistance of Rs 30 lakh by the local branch of the State Bank of India.

The beneficiaries could mobilise a sum of Rs 50 lakh from other financial institutions and sources. The new fuel outlet turned out to be a big attraction to village. It also served as a source of inspiration for many jobless Dalit youths in the area.

Inaugurating the new fuel outlet on Wednesday KT Rama Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu programme was devised to extend the much needed support to the youth from underprivileged Dalit communities. The success of the Padira youths must help inspire youths elsewhere in the State, he stressed.