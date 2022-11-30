KTR to hold review meeting at Munugode

During the election campaign ahead of the Munugode by-poll, the Minister had promised to adopt the constituency and hold a review meeting once in every three months on the development of Munugode.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Arrangements have completed by district authorities for a review meeting of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao to Munugode in the district on Thursday.

Along with ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, Rama Rao is expected to reach Munugode by 11 am and hold a review meeting on the development activities in the assembly constituency and the district. Sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and municipal chairmen and ward councilors of all villages and towns in Munugode constituency have been called for the review meeting.

Also Read KTR promises to adopt Munugode if TRS candidate wins

During the election campaign ahead of the Munugode by-poll, the Minister had promised to adopt the constituency and hold a review meeting once in every three months on the development of Munugode.

On Wednesday, district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy examined the arrangements for the review meeting.