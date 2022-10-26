KTR inaugurates Nagole flyover

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:42 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The Minister also stated that, issue related to the registrations and pattas in LB Nagar constituency will be resolved soon.

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a flyover constructed as part of the Statergic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at Nagole, and said the city has been undergoing a major metamorphosis.

The Nagole flyover which is 990 meters in length has been built with an estimated cost of Rs 143.58 crore and the six-lane bi-direction facility will ease traffic issues on the otherwise busy Uppal to LB stretch, considered as one of the busiest in the eastern parts of the city.

The Minister said the SRDP was formulated by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao way back in 2015 to make sure a fast growing Hyderabad doesn’t confront issues that Bengaluru is facing presently. He said that out of of the 47 SRDP projects proposed in Phase-I, 17 were taken up in LB Nagar and Uppal.

On the development works taken up in LB Nagar constituency, the Minister said flyovers and underpasses built here provide much needed relief to the commuters and more projects were underway in LB Nagar. The issue related to the registrations and pattas in the LB Nagar constituency would also be resolved soon, he added.