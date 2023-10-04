KTR inaugurates Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Nirmal

Wed - 4 October 23

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao launching the the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was build under Package 27 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district.

The lift is intended to draw 7.36 cumecs of water from the Sriramsagar foreshore and will help irrigate 37,000 acres with the water drawn from the SRSP foreshore. It will also lift 2.84 cumecs from Saraswati canal near Kadthal village to irrigate another 13000 acres totaling to an ayacut of 50,000 acres.

The lift irrigation scheme was constructed at a cost of Rs.714 crore. Over 70 per cent of the work on the project was already completed. Work is in full swing for the remaining part.

The lift irrigation scheme is considered as a boon for about 99 villages in the revenue mandals of Mamada, Soan, Laxmanchanda, Nirmal, Sarangapur, Kuntala, Narsapur G and Dilawarpur. The works on its approach channel, lined tunnel lined gravity canal, pressure main and lined distributory network were already completed.