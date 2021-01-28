KTR launches scathing attack against Uttam, Bandi

Says opposition leaders making reckless comments against KCR without even considering his age

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for their remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“At a time when the Chief Minister is ensuring justice to every sector in the last six and half years, these Opposition leaders, whose eyes seem to have opened only now, are making reckless comments without even considering his age. These leaders have even forgotten that it was Chandrashekhar Rao who achieved Statehood for Telangana,” Rama Rao said.

“Frankly speaking, if Chandrashekhar Rao had not fought for Telangana, would these people have got the opportunity to occupy the posts they are in now? One is a TPCC president and another is TBJP president. Without KCR, where would the suffix ‘T’ have come from?” he asked addressing employees affiliated to Telangana Rashtra Vidyuth Karmika Sangham (TRVKS).

“These leaders should remember that if they and their parties have any address now, that is because of KCR and the TRS that fought for separate Statehood,” he said, lashing out at the two Opposition leaders for speaking out of turn.

“There is a limit for everything and there is a limit to test our patience,” Rama Rao said, adding the Chief Minister’s vision was that everyone particularly the poor should be happy in Telangana. The objective is to increase the revenue of the State so that it can be utilised for welfare programmes.

Pointing out that Covid-19 had come as a speed-breaker, the Minister said that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, the State would move forward and achieve further development.

Stating that ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ and ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ schemes were not even mentioned in the TRS election manifesto, he said the State government, nevertheless, implemented them benefiting eight lakh women at a cost of Rs 650 crore. Recalling the saying “Illu Katti Choodu, Pelli Chesi Choodu”, Rama Rao said the government was doing both the things for the poor. “We should give a fitting reply to these conspiracies and speeches of Opposition leaders,” he said.

He assured the electricity employees that he would bring their issues to the notice of the Chief Minister for early resolution. He appreciated the leaders of Telugu Nadu Vidyuth Karmika Sangham for merging their union with TRVKS.

