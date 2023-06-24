KTR meets Piyush Goyal, seeks additional parboiled rice target of 20 lakh MT

KTR met Piyush Goyal and sought allocation of an additional parboiled rice target of 20 lakh metric tonnes for the Rabi 2022-23 season

24 June 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday met union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and sought allocation of an additional parboiled rice target of 20 lakh metric tonnes for the Rabi 2022-23 season.

Paddy cultivation in the State during this Rabi (Yasangi) season was 57 Lakh acres, which was more than 50 percent of the entire paddy acreage in the country. The State government had procured 66.11 Lakh MT of paddy during this Rabi season, he pointed out.

During the meeting with Goyal in New Delhi, Rama Rao also said Telangana was delivering Custom Milled Rice (CMR) in the form of parboiled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during Rabi seasons.

This was done as the high temperature during the period of paddy crop grown was not conducive for milling and delivery of raw rice within the stipulated broken rice limit of less than 25 percent.

The Minister also mentioned that the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore had conducted test milling in 11 districts in the State during the last Rabi season. It furnished a report with broken percentage of 48.20 percent for MTU 1010 (major variety cultivated during the season) in the State.

The union government allocated 10.20 Lakh MT of parboiled rice target for the State (15 lakh MT of paddy) leaving a balance of 51.11 lakh MT of paddy to be milled for delivery of raw rice to FCI.

“The financial implication for delivery of 1 lakh MT of Raw rice to FCI works out to Rs.42.08 crore due to the additional percentage of brokens. The total financial implication, if State had to deliver for the balance 34.24 lakh MT in the form of raw rice works out to Rs.1,441 crore,” Rama Rao said, urging Goyal to allot an additional 20 lakh MT of parboiled Fortified Rice target for Telangana for Rabi 2022-23 season.