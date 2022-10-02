KTR participates in Karimnagar Kalotsavalu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Kalotsavalu, a three-day long cultural festival, concluded on Sunday. IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the closing ceremony of the event held at Ambedkar Stadium here.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had on Friday inaugurated the event, which was graced by film stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Tarun, comedian Krishna Reddy and others during the three days. A fireworks show organized every day before the beginning of cultural programmes was a special attraction to the event, which was organized by Tara Art Academy.

Folk artists from across the country as well as other countries such as Israel, and Andaman and Nicobar islands entertained the audience for three days.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan and Sunke Ravishankar, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and others were present.