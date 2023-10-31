KTR receives warning message about State-sponsored surveillance of his phone from Apple

Received a message from Apple that state-sponsored attackers are targeting my phone. It’s of course not at all a surprise as we know BJP can stoop to any lows to attack the opposition leaders, KTR posted on X

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:42 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao joined the list of Opposition leaders and journalists who received a warning message from Apple about State-sponsored surveillance of their Iphone. He took to social media to confirm the same and minced no words in holding the BJP responsible.

“Received a message from Apple that state-sponsored attackers are targeting my phone. It’s of course not at all a surprise as we know BJP can stoop to any lows to attack the opposition leaders,” he posted on X.

Several opposition leaders including Mahua Moitra from Trinamool Congress, Shashi Tharoor from Congress, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena, and Raghav Chaddha from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, have confirmed to have received these warning messages from Apple.