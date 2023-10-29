KTR dismisses DK’s offer, says Karnataka farmers have cautioned TS farmers

BRS working president said there was no necessity for that as farmers from the neighbouring State were already visiting Telangana in batches and cautioned the farming community

Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana people were very much aware of the hardships being faced by Karnataka people, especially farming community, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said a vote for the Congress would spell doom for Telangana.

Responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar’s offer to visit to Karnataka and check about implementation of welfare programmes, the BRS working president said there was no necessity for that as farmers from the neighbouring State were already visiting Telangana in batches and cautioned the farming community here about the Congress government’s failure in extending sufficient power supply.

Slamming the Congress party, he sought to know the credibility of the leaders to seek votes in Telangana, while people in Karnataka were facing several hardships due to lack of power and water.

“Telangana is providing 24 hour free power supply to farmers and it is deplorable that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar admitted that five hours power is being supplied to farmers in Karnataka,” Rama Rao posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The instances of farmers taking crocodiles and attempting suicide at electricity substation offices reflected the Congress government’s inability in Karnataka, he said.

Referring to the failure of Congress government in implementing the five guarantees promised to Karnataka people, the BRS working president said Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya schemes did not take off. The Congress government was struggling to supply rice to the poor through PDS outlets and subjecting people to untold misery, he said.

“Telangana society has a lot of clarity on the credibility of BRS government, which is contemplating to supply fine rice variety to poor through PDS outlets and the Congress government, which is struggling to supply sufficient rice to the poor,” Rama Rao said.

In the guise of implementing Gruha Jyothi, power cuts were being imposed not only for the farming community but also for commercial establishments in Bengaluru. The free travel scheme for women in State-run buses was resulting in irrecoverable losses to the Karnataka RTC. This was clearly understood by both the people and RTC employees, he said.

Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to deposit Rs.15 lakh in each individual’s bank account, the Karnataka government’s promise to deposit money into women’s bank accounts under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme account had turned out to be fake, he said.

Alleging that the Karnataka government was engaging in corrupt practices by amassing commissions soon after coming to power, the BRS working president said Telangana people were well aware of these irregularities and that they could not be deceived by false promises.