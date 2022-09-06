KTR reviews infrastructure works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reviewed the infrastructure works taken up by the MA&UD department in and around the city.

The works related to the FIA Formula E that is all set to bring international attention to Hyderabad, Logistic Parks and link roads and the possibility of setting up Wind Gardens on lines of the ones in Madrid were reviewed in detail.

The Minister also checked the progress of the construction of flyovers and underpasses being built and proposed under Strategic Road Development Plan, strengthening of the stormwater drain network in and around the city under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, maintenance and restoration of the main roads by the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme agencies and link roads.

The Minister said that the FIA Formula E will be successfully held and the officials were directed by the Minister to pace up the works related to link roads. “While executing the road-related works, the focus should also be laid on the development of footpaths, junction improvements and other related works,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others.