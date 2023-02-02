KTR slams Centre on PM Cares Fund

BRS working president found fault with abuse of government machinery by the BJP-led union Government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:01 AM, Thu - 2 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao found fault with abuse of government machinery by the BJP-led union Government. Responding to a tweet on a statement by the Centre on the PM Cares Fund in the Delhi High Court, stating that the fund was not a constitutional one or by any law in the Parliament, he said.

“PM Cares Fund is not created under the Constitution of India or by any law made by the Parliament or by any State Legislature, Centre government tells Delhi High Court”, said the tweet by Bar & Bench, which tweets on news from various courts.

Also Read Telangana’s first KG to PG campus inaugurated in Gambhiraopet

“Classic case of blatant abuse of Government machinery by NDA. Using Government emblem, PMO, and Government website, still claiming it’s not a Government entity!” Rama Rao tweeted.

Classic case of blatant abuse of Govt machinery by NPA Using Govt emblem, PMO, and Govt website, still claiming it’s not a Govt entity! https://t.co/pJVbHshBGS — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 1, 2023