KTR takes ‘rollback handloom GST’ campaign forward

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Following up on his ‘Postcard to Modi’ campaign on the handloom GST issue, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday took forward the campaign by posting it on the popular worldwide nonprofit petition website, change.org.

“Let’s protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request everyone to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family. https://chng.it/sFyKKqQZmd,” he tweeted, adding the hashtag #RollbackHandloomGST.

Let's protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request everyone to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family. https://t.co/cCk8o9Mh7F #RollbackHandloomGST (1/3) — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 23, 2022

“GST on handlooms is a direct threat to the millions of people who earn their livelihoods in the handloom sector. Weavers across the country unanimously oppose taxes on handloom since it had resulted in huge losses, forcing many to turn away from the traditional craft,” he said in the thread of tweets, also appealing to the Union government to remove the GST on handloom products in order to ‘safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Indian weavers and protect India’s cultural heritage’.

Here is the petition:

“The Union Government’s decision of imposing GST on handloom products is a severe blow to the Indian handloom sector which is already in a precarious state. The handloom sector in India is reeling under the impact of the COVID pandemic and any move to increase the tax will sound the death knell for the sector.

Handloom weaving represents one of the richest and most vibrant aspects of the Indian cultural heritage. The excellent craftsmanship of weavers has been sustained through centuries of nurturing. Besides reflecting upon the socio-culture distinctiveness of India, the handloom sector plays a crucial role in the economy of the country.

Today, the handloom sector is one of the largest unorganized sectors and forms an integral part of rural and semi-rural livelihood. The highly decentralized and rural-based handloom industry mostly has women in its workforce. Handloom & textile sector is the second largest employer after Agriculture in our country. Imposing GST on this sector would cripple this sector. This is the first government to levy GST on handlooms since independence.

India is home to almost 5 million handloom workers who produce unique products without the aid of mechanical energy. Their products are in great demand not only in the domestic market but also in the export market. Imposing taxes on handlooms will affect the demand for their products which are already facing stiff competition from power loom products. Weavers are already struggling due to rising prices, especially raw material prices. Weavers across the country unanimously opposed taxes on handloom since it had resulted in huge losses, forcing many to turn away from the traditional craft. GST on handlooms is a direct threat to the millions of people who earn their livelihoods in the handloom sector.

I appeal to the Union Government to remove the GST on handloom products in order to safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Indian weavers and protect India’s cultural heritage. As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, lifting GST on handlooms is a fitting tribute to our founding fathers who used Charkha as a symbol of self-reliance.

Let’s protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request all Indian citizens to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family.