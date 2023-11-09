KTR thanks supporters after narrow escape at Armoor

Hyderabad: BRS president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who had a lucky escape earlier in the day after he nearly fell off his campaign vehicle during a roadshow at Armoor, took to X, formerly twitter, to assure everyone that he is perfectly fine and didn’t sustain any major injuries.

He expressed gratitude to well-wishers and those who sent messages expressing their concerns about the accident.

Despite sustaining minor injuries, he proceeded with his campaign in Kodangal.

“Wanted to sincerely thank everyone who have sent messages expressing concern after the freak accident in Armur today I am doing well barring a couple of minor injuries on the leg. Continued with my campaign in Kodangal. Thanks Again,” he wrote.