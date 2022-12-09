KTR to attend 5th convocation of RGUKT-Basar

University officials said 576 students who would pass out from the university will receive the degrees and 38 gold medals would be presented to meritorious students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Nirmal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy will attend the 5th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Sunday.

University officials said elaborate arrangements were made for the convocation. They said 576 students who would pass out from the university will receive the degrees during the event. They informed that 38 gold medals would be presented to meritorious students.

Rama Rao would also virtually inaugurate a data centre and a roof-top solar power plant, besides laying the foundation stone to a building of the science department.