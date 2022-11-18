RGUKT-Basar students to get 40 per cent fee waiver

Published: Updated On - 10:42 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to waive off 40 per cent fee for Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar students who were not eligible for the scholarships during the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said on Friday.

This decision was taken by the government considering the hardships faced by students and parents during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Classes were not conducted and hostels could not be operated during the pandemic. To ensure that students do not suffer any burden, the government on humanitarian grounds decided to waive off 40 per cent fee.

Following students’ complaints that they were not being given their certificates citing delay in release of scholarships, the Education Minister directed university officials to issue certificates of students without any delay.

Meanwhile, RGUKT-Basar Vice Chancellor, Prof. V Venkata Ramana said the university’s disciplinary committee would meet on Monday to decide on action to be taken on second-year students who ragged their first year students on the campus.