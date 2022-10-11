KTR to inaugurate Gandipet Park today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:02 AM, Tue - 11 October 22

The Gandipet Park has been developed by HMDA involving an expenditure of Rs 35.60 crore.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Eco-Park at Kothwalguda and inaugurate the Gandipet Park today.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed the development of the Eco-Park at Kothwalguda near Himayat Sagar at a cost of Rs 75 crore and has already incurred an expenditure of Rs 35.60 crore to develop Gandipet Park.

Spread over 125-acre, the Eco-Park, which will also have an infinity pool, is located adjacent to Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Himayat Sagar. Out of the 125 acres, 85 acres of the proposed parkland belongs to HMDA and the rest of the Eco-Park will be developed on Telangana Tourism Department land.

A few days ago, the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar visited the proposed site at Kothwalguda to hammer out the groundwork required to start the process of developing Eco-Park, HMDA in a press release added.