‘KTR to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Mandamarri, Kyathanpalli municipalities on Oct 1’

Balka Suman along with Collector Badavath Santosh convened a review meeting with officials of various departments over arrangements being made for the tour on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Government Whip Balka Suman displays a photograph of a double-bed room house colony to be inaugurated by minister KT Rama Rao in Mandamarri, in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao would visit Mandamarri and Kyathanpalli municipalities to lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple developmental projects on October 1.

He along with Collector Badavath Santosh convened a review meeting with officials of various departments over arrangements being made for the tour here on Thursday. The Minister will lay the foundation stone to an oil palm seed processing unit at Shankarapalli in Mandamarri mandal and inaugurate a drinking water scheme meant for providing drinking water to 13,000 households in the coal belt town. The estimated cost of the oil palm factory was Rs 500 crore, while the drinking water scheme was created spending Rs 40 crore.

He will also inaugurate a colony of 560 2BHK houses in Mandamarri and lay the foundation stone to various developmental programmes to be taken up using Rs 25 crore special fund granted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the municipality. The foundation stone for a high-level bridge across a stream between Mandamarri and Ramakrishnapur, costing Rs 8 crore, will also be laid.

A Rs.3.3 crore central lighting system, a Sammakka-Saralamma Bhavan for members of self-help groups and a KCR Multipurpose community complex would be also inaugurated apart from the foundation stone being laid for for two check-dams.

Rama Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the KCR Urban Park and developmental works in Kyathanapalli, to hand over titles to beneficiaries of lands belonging to SCCL and to address a gathering in Kyathanpalli municipality.