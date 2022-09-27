KTR unveils Konda Laxman Bapuji statue in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji at Tank Bund here on Tuesday. The statue has been installed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Rama Rao was accompanied by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others.