Telangana Govt duly honoring Telangana torchbearers: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:50 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao said that state government was duly honoring the torchbearers of Telangana, who played a vital role in Indian freedom movement, Telangana armed struggle and first and final phases of separate state agitation. Stating that it was a cultured government, Rama Rao informed that various universities in the state were named after some of the important leaders.

While Veterinary University was named after the former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, Agriculture University was named after Prof K Jayashanker, Health University named after Kaloji Narayana Rao and Horticulture University named after Konda Laxman Bapuji. Rama Rao unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji near Manair river in Sircilla town, on the occasion of the latter’s 107th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister remembered the scene that took place at Jaladrushyam when Telangana Rashtra Samithi was started in the year 2001. The then TDP government threw away office material of Konda Laxman Bapuji for providing office to TRS. At the same spot, a 20 feet statue of Laxman Bapuji was installed on Tuesday, Rama Rao informed.

Laxman Bapuji participated in three movements. Besides the Indian freedom movement, Laxman Bapuji played a vital role in the fight against Razakars and the first and final phase of Telangana separate state agitation. Laxman Bapuji, who was elected as MLA for seven times, had resigned to his minister post for the cause of a separate state. Stating that there was huge demand from various sections for installation of statues of their leaders, Rama Rao assured to set up statues of all important leaders from Telangana.

There was a change to set up statues on Kothacheruvu tank and traffic islands in Sircilla town, he said and informed to install the statues of Baddam Yellareddy, Ch Rajeshwar Rao, Chakali Ailamma, Sardar Sarvai Papanna and others. Stating that there was no need to collect money for installation of statues, the Minister informed that all the statues would be established with government and municipal expenditure.

Talking about the developmental and welfare programmes taken up to protect the interests of the weaving community, the Minister said the Kakatiya Mega Textile part is being established in 1,250 acres of land in Warangal. Informing that he had already inaugurated the first unit, Rama Rao said about 160 weavers, who had migrated to Surat some time ago, returned back and established their units in the mega textile park.

In order to make weavers as owners, a weaving park is also being established in Sircilla wherein about 1,100 weavers would get opportunity in the first phase and more community people would be accommodated in the future.