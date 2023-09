KTR unveils saree that changes colours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: After weaving a saree that can be packed in a matchbox and a silver saree that emits aroma, Rajanna-Sircilla weaver Nalla Vijay has come up with a saree that can change colours like a chameleon.

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the saree at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The Minister appreciated Vijay for weaving unique sarees and his passion towards handlooms.