KTR vs Siddaramaiah: Congress misled people with fake promises, says KTR

In a strong retort to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress party over its failure to deliver on promises made during the recent elections in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: In a strong retort to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress party over its failure to deliver on promises made during the recent elections in Telangana. He said the Congress misled people with fake promises and even after the deadline of December 9 had passed, none of the electoral promises were delivered.

Responding to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s allegations on social media platform X, Rama Rao launched a direct and pointed critique, questioning the Congress about its key assurances made during the electoral campaign. He demanded that Siddaramaiah explain what had happened to the Rythu Bharosa farm investment support promised to farmers, tenant farmers, and farm laborers. He demanded to know the fate of the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, Rs 4000 welfare pension, Rs 500 LPG cylinder, and Rs 2,500 promised to every woman in the State.

The BRS working president did not mince words, asking whether these promises were indeed fake or whether the party leaders who made these commitments were that disingenuous. He also demanded an explanation for the failure to announce the mega DSC in the first Cabinet and the failure to provide legal sanctity to the six guarantees promised during the campaign.

Rama Rao did not limit his critique to Telangana alone and questioned the Congress party’s electoral setbacks in three other States. “Are these promises fake or your party leaders who promised these schemes fake? Also care to explain why you lost elections in three other States?” he asked.