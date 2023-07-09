KTR’s initiative sees Govt school in memory of grandmother Venkatamma in Kamareddy

The Minister constructed the school under the "My Village - My School" initiative launched by the State government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:04 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has constructed a government school in his personal capacity in memory of his late grandmother Venkatamma at Konapur village under Kamareddy constituency.

The Minister constructed the school under the “My Village – My School” initiative launched by the State government. He also said the school would be inaugurated shortly.

Sharing images of the school, Rama Rao tweeted: “My grandmother Venkatamma Garu will be pleased for sure. As promised, have completed the construction of the Government School at Konapur village of Kamareddy constituency. Will be inaugurating it soon,” he said.

Last May, the Minister had laid foundation for building the Government school in memory of his grandmother Venkatamma in his personal capacity under “My Village- My school” initiative of the State Government.

