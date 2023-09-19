KU PhD category-II admissions held in most transparent manner, says Deans

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya University (KU) completed PhD admissions under Category-II, marking a transparent and fair process that comes after a five-year gap.

In a press note issued by the university here on Tuesday, the Deans said, “The Ph.D. category – II admission process was taken up, keeping in view the past experiences and to make the process completely transparent, giving appropriate weightage to rule of reservation and merit. After the entrance was conducted the key was also made public by placing it on the KU official website, further corrections and suggestions were sought. Suggestions received were discussed by the subject experts and the final key was prepared. Free access to the OMR sheet was also made available to the candidates,” they said.

“Emphasising the importance of merit, adherence to reservation rules, and transparency, Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh insisted on interviews conducted by the selection committee. These interviews were recorded for the first time in the University’s history,” they added.

The selection committees comprised highly experienced faculty members, including representatives from SC, ST, BC, women, and differently-abled communities. Subject experts were also drawn from prestigious national institutions and various universities.

“Regrettably, some aspiring student leaders who were unsuccessful in gaining admission have resorted to making baseless allegations and inciting chaos on campus. Their actions have included threats against university authorities and damage to university property,” the Deans maintained.

“We, as Deans of the different faculties, headed the selection committees and ensured transparency at every step. Hence, we strongly condemn these uncivilized, unconstitutional and false allegations. We request the civil society and the public to understand the facts and role of miscreant elements who are tarnishing the image of the university,” they said.

