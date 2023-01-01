KUDA organises rock climbing event at Aggalaiah Gutta in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Youth participate in rock climbing event organised by KUDA in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hanamkonda: Nearly 20 adventure enthusiasts have participated in the rock-climbing event organised at Aggalaiahgutta (Jain hillocks) here on Sunday. To promote the tourist activities, the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has organised the event.

An international mountaineer and instructor at the Rock Climbing School, Bhongir, Anvitha Reddy Padamati, who scaled the highest peak in the world Mount Everest this year, has guided the people to climb the rock at the event.

Three other people including young mountaineer from Warangal Akhil Rasamalla, who had already conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, helped the KUDA to organise the event.

The KUDA is planning to utilize the natural resources to make adventure activities like rock climbing, rappelling, trekking, hiking, zip line, camping, etc., available for the public with utmost safety.

“The aim of the initiative to promote adventure activities is to developing confidence in youth, build strength ( physical and mental endurance) and other skills,” said an official of the KUDA.

Encouraging adventure sports at Warangal will also be an alternate recreation for youth of Warangal, Hanmakonda and nearby places. “We are planning to organise the event on the next Sunday too,” the official added. The participants have to pay Rs 250 for the event.