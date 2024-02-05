| Kukatpally 50 Year Old Woman Jumps To Death At Shopping Complex

The woman identified as Ramanamma has been working as a housekeeper in the shopping mall for the last four years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 02:03 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping from the top of a shopping complex at Kukatpally on Monday.

According to the police, Ramanamma who was working on the second floor, climbed on the top of the shopping mall and committed suicide by jumping.

The Kukatpally police have registered a case and are investigating.

Reasons for suicide need to be known.