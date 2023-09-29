Kurukshetra battle shortly in AP: Jagan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said a Kurukshetra battle was likely shortly between the government which stood by the poor and the previous government which cheated them and supported the affluent.

Speaking on the occasion of releasing Rs.275.93 crore to 2,75,931 beneficiaries who included auto, taxi, and maxi cab drivers at the rate of Rs.10,000 each under the YSR Vahana Mitra programme for the fifth consecutive year here on Friday, he said the war would be between those who looted public money in the name of Amaravati, skill development scam, inner ring road, fiber grid, and Neeru-Chettu programmes and the present government.

Jagan said that unlike the previous government of the Telugu Desam Party which threw its manifesto into the dustbin, his YSR Congress Party rule at present had implemented every pre-poll promise and credit directly of beneficiaries to the bank accounts irrespective of their political affiliations and without corruption. “Why did they not give this although the budget was the same? You have to keep this in mind at the time of elections and support me,” he said.