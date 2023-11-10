Warangal West: Congress leaders try to persuade Janga to withdraw his nomination

Raghava Reddy, former chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), expressed discontent after being denied the party ticket and filed nomination as both the Congress and All India Forward Bloc candidate on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The Congress top leaders are engaged in intense negotiations with party leader Janga Raghava Reddy to convince him to withdraw his nomination papers from the Warangal West constituency. Raghava Reddy, former chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), expressed discontent after being denied the party ticket and filed nomination as both the Congress and All India Forward Bloc candidate on Thursday.

The Congress officially announced Naini Rajender Reddy as its candidate for the constituency. Since Raghava Reddy could spoil the winning chances of its official candidate Rajender Reddy, the Congress high command is making promises to him, assuring a suitable nominated post once the party came to power. Sources indicate that efforts are underway to cajole Raghava Reddy into stepping back from the electoral contest in favour of party unity.

However, Raghava Reddy, who holds substantial support among party workers, is reportedly firm in his demand to be appointed as the District Congress Committee (DCC) president for Hanamkonda. The current DCC president, Rajender Reddy, was chosen over Raghava Reddy after a series of internal disputes and competition for the party ticket.

Tensions are palpable within the Congress as well as among leaders of the BRS party, with uncertainty surrounding Raghava Reddy’s final decision. The BRS candidate and incumbent MLA, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, sees an opportunity in the internal strife within the Congress. He believes that if both Rajender Reddy and Raghava Reddy contest the elections, Congress votes could be divided, potentially securing him a fifth consecutive victory.