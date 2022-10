Last date for NMMSS Examination fee extended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Last date for NMMSS Examination fee for the academic year 2022-23 for Class VIII extended up to November 7. Last date for NMMSS Examination fee for the academic year 2022-23 for Class VIII extended up to November 7.

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting online application and remitting fee for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination for the academic year 2022-23 for Class VIII has been extended up to November 7.

For more information, visit the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.

Also Read JNTU-Hyderabad to begin BTech classes from November 3