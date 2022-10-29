| Law Will Take Its Own Course Says Ktr On Mla Poaching Case

Law will take its own course, says KTR on MLA poaching case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:43 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

"We are a responsible political party. If we make any comments at this juncture, opposition parties would critise us saying probe agencies were being influenced," said Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said the law would take its own course of action in the BJP’s covert operation to buy four TRS MLAs and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would comment on the issue at an appropriate time.

“We are a responsible political party. If we make any comments at this juncture, opposition parties would criticise us saying probe agencies were being influenced,” said Rama Rao.

The TRS working president also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay taking oath at the Yadadri temple and appealed to the temple authorities to take up samprokshana (cleaning) of the entire temple premises.

“Bandi Sanjay who carried the footwear of his Gujarati bosses, touched the sanctum sanctorum, which is a sin. Hence, I request the temple authorities to take up samprokshana,” Rama Rao said.