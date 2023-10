Leo 4 AM Shows In Tamil Nadu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The Madras High Court is set to hear a petition filed by Seven Screen Studios, the producer of Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest film ‘Leo,’ on October 17. The petitioners are requesting the court’s intervention to allow a special 4 a.m. screening of the movie on its release date, October 19.