Let’s pray to Lord Ram, but defeat BJP in LS polls: KTR

Addressing the party cadre at the Chevella parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting in Vikarabad on Wednesday, Rama Rao rallied party workers, criticising BJP's strategy of leveraging religious sentiments for political gains, cautioning against falling prey to its divisive tactics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 08:22 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao gave a clarion call to the people of Telangana to bow before Lord Ram, but defeat the BJP in Chevella in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP was the main opponent for the BRS in Chevella parliamentary constituency and it must be shunted out for its failure to contribute for the constituency’s development, he said.

Addressing the party cadre at the Chevella parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting in Vikarabad on Wednesday, Rama Rao rallied party workers, criticising BJP’s strategy of leveraging religious sentiments for political gains, cautioning against falling prey to its divisive tactics. He said the BJP was invoking Lord Ram’s name to seek votes, rather than contributing to development and welfare of the people.

Also Read Revanth changes tone, attacks Modi questioning his contribution to Telangana

Stating that the BJP had no credible candidates nor cadre in Telangana, he said the party was fielding leaders who defected from the BRS as MP candidates in several constituencies like Chevella, Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Warangal among others. “G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad is the only original BJP leader to contest in these Lok Sabha elections,” he said, questioning the rationale behind importing leaders from other parties, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance was indeed exemplary.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s slogan of bowing to Lord Ram and voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BRS working president asked why people should vote for Modi who had done nothing for Telangana. He urged voters to evaluate BJP’s performance objectively, citing instances of unfulfilled promises and lack of developmental initiatives in Chevella from the Centre in last 10 years.

Rama Rao criticised BJP’s failure to deliver on its electoral promises, including job creation and agricultural reforms. He also drew attention to key issues including cancellation of the ITIR project and the absence of critical infrastructure development like medical colleges, Navodaya schools, railway line or any major factory. He reminded that the BJP did not sanction national status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme despite repeated requests and constitutional provisions.