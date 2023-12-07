LIC of India secures semi-naming rights for Peddamma Gudi Metro Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has successfully clinched the tender for semi-naming rights of a station within the Hyderabad Metro network. This achievement grants LIC the privilege to display its brand name at specific locations within the station premises.

The tender for semi-naming rights was secured by LIC of India specifically for the Peddamma Gudi Metro Station. The new nomenclature, “LIC Peddamma Gudi Metro Station,” was formally disclosed during an event attended by Chief Guest L K Shamsundar, Zonal Manager of LIC of India, South Central Zone, along with KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&T HMRL.