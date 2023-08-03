Life sentence convict absconding for 23 years nabbed

Vemulawada rural police have arrested a man who was convicted for life and was absconding for the last 23 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Rajanna-sircilla: Vemulawada rural police have arrested a man who was convicted for life and was absconding for the last 23 years.

A native of Namiligunda of Vemulawada rural mandal, Sandragiri Lingaiah was sentenced to life for killing his wife. Lingaiah, who came out from jail on parole in the year 2000, went absconding and evaded the police for the last 23 years.

A special team of the Vemulawada rural police arrested Lingaiah at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters on Thursday morning and shifted him to the Warangal jail, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said in a statement.