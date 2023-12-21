Line cleared for SCCL recognized trade union polls

Unions are leaving no stone unturned to attract 39,916 voters working in 23 underground, 19 open cast, GM offices, civil, investigation and forest departments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Line has been cleared for the much awaited Singareni recognized trade union elections with the High Court on Thursday denying the state government’s appeal to postpone the election. In October this year, the court had instructed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to conduct elections for recognized trade unions on December 27. Based on the court’s instructions, management had made arrangements.

In the wake of change of the government in the state, the Energy Secretary approached the court seeking more time to conduct polls. The court, which examined the interim petition on December 17, posted the case to Thursday and made it clear that it was not possible to postpone. Trade unions, which had been in a dilemma over the election following the government’s petition in the court, have speeded up their campaign with the court giving its nod for the polls.

Thirteen trade unions including five national unions AITUC, INTUC, CITU, HMS and BMS and BRS affiliated trade union Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) and other unions are participating in polls. Unions are leaving no stone unturned to attract 39,916 voters working in 23 underground, 19 open cast, GM offices, civil, investigation and forest departments.

Each union has been affiliated to a mainstream political party. INTUC, affiliated to the ruling Congress party and TBGKS of opposition BRS are trying to deploy their MLAs and MPs to campaign on coal mines. Parties are also contemplating to involve the Ministers and former Ministers from coal belt areas in the campaign. National leaders of various trade unions such as AITUC, CITU and BMS are also going to take part in the campaign.

On the other hand, unions are also planning to give treats to workers in a big way since it was a routine practice to give feasts to miners during the time of elections. In the last elections, a leading trade union hired a function hall in every division and arranged treats to workers in a big way. Similar kinds of scenes are going to appear this time too.