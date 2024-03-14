Lok Sabha elections: BRS announces two more candidates

Earlier, the BRS president reviewed the preparations in the Adilabad LS constituency with senior party leaders from the district at his Nandinagar residence

Published Date - 14 March 2024

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday announced two more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party president K Chandrashekhar Rao nominated Ragidi Lakshma Reddy for Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency and Atram Sakku for Adilabad constituency.

Ragidi Lakshma Reddy, who was a senior leader in the Congress, had joined the BRS at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Medchal in November 2023 in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao. Atram Sakku, who was the Asifabad Congress MLA in 2009, had lost the elections in 2014. He won the Asifabad seat in 2019 and later joined the BRS.

Earlier, the BRS president reviewed the preparations in the Adilabad LS constituency with senior party leaders from the district at his Nandinagar residence here on Thursday. He asked the party cadre to work in unison to ensure the party’s victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He stated that the BRS has improved chances of winning the majority MP seats over its opponents, considering the repeated failures of the Congress and the BJP to deliver their promises. He reiterated that BRS was the only voice of people of Telangana and wanted the party leaders to create awareness among the people in this regard.

As on Thursday, the BRS has announced candidates for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and is expected to release the names of four to six more candidates over the next couple of days, based on its alliance with BSP and friendly party AIMIM. All the names have been announced unanimously after considering social equations and their acceptance among the party cadre, party leaders said.