Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP leaders stage protest against Zaheerabad seat for Patil

Patil resigned from BRS on Friday and joined the BJP on Friday and according to sources, was likely to be given the ticket from Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: Discontent is brewing in BJP State unit over the joining of MPs from BRS, with a large number of ticket aspirants and local leaders strongly opposing the party leadership’s decision to field them in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A large number of BJP leaders and functionaries from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency staged a protest at the party State headquarters on Saturday demanding the party high command not to give the ticket to former BRS MP BB Patil from Zaheerabad. Patil resigned from BRS on Friday and joined the BJP on Friday and according to sources, was likely to be given the ticket from the same constituency.

The protestors displayed placards and raised slogans against the Zaheerabad ticket being given to Patil. The agitators raised slogans in front of BJP State President G Kishan Reddy and asked him not to give the ticket to Patil. They wanted the party to instead consider former District Cooperative Credit Bank chairmen M Jaipal Reddy, who has been working hard to strengthen the party in the Zaheerabad constituency.

Kishan Reddy said no one had been promised the ticket so far and that decision about allotting ticket for Zaheerabad seat would be taken by the Central Election Committee. BJP senior leaders tried to pacify the agitators, but they continued their protest and left the office after getting some assurance from the leaders.

Even Nagarkurnool local BJP leaders are reportedly not happy with the party high command’s decision to allocate tickets to BRS MP P Ramulu’s son P Bharath. Father and son had resigned from BRS and joined BJP recently. There were reports that former BJP president the late Bangaru Laxman’s daughter Bangaru Shruthi might be fielded from Nagarkurnool.