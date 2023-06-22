Lokesh, Shreyas hog limelight at A Division three-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: R Dayanand’s Lokesh returned with an impressive 7/33 bowling figures while India Cement’s Shreyas Vala slammed 204 in their team’s drawn matches in the A Division three-day league matches, on Thursday.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: SCRSA 167 & 34/5 in 14.3 overs (P Saketh 3/4) drew with Central Excise 399/9 decl in 94.1 overs; Gemini Friends CC 324 in 112 overs bt Jai Hanuman CC 94 & 169 in 69 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 57; Pranav Varma 3/53, Shubham Sharma 5/48); MP Colts CC 573 in 100.4 overs drew with Ensconse 201 in 73.5 overs (C Abhinav Tej 4/89, B Rathan Teja 6/74) & 59/1 in 15 overs; Deccan Chronicle 341 & 174 in 37.4 overs (Lokesh 7/33) drew with R Dayanand 392 in 85.1 overs (Abhinesh Tiwari 59, Lokesh 75; Mohd Abdul Adnan 4/62, Y Sai Varun 4/59) & 66/3 in 9.2 overs (Y Sai Varun 3/27); BDL 230 &13/1 in 5 overs drew with India Cements 475 in 106.2 overs (Shreyas Vala 204; P Srimukh Reddy 5/104, G Arjun 3/122); SBI 256 & 64/3 in 27 overs drew with UBI 279 in 56.3 overs; EMCC 426 & 215/6 in 50.2 overs (S Rohit Reddy 50, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 121; T Arun Kumar 3/27) drew with Combined District 252 in 81.1 overs (TVS Narayan Teja 111; Rishab Baslas 5/63); Evergreen CC 510/8 decl drew with Cambridge XI 168 in 49 overs (G Aniketh Reddy 5/34) & 216/3 in 55 overs (Shashank Lokesh 101no, N Rakesh 81); Budding Star 635/7 decl in 148 overs drew with Income Tax 325 in 66.3 overs (B Sandeep 97, Advaith Reddy 67; Kavin Gupta 4/95, Salman Khan 4/89).

Top Performers

Centurions: Shreyas Vala 204, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 121, TVS Narayan Teja 111, Shashank Lokesh 101no

Five or more wickets: Lokesh 7/33, B Rathan Teja 6/74, Shubham Sharma 5/48, P Srimukh Reddy 5/104, Rishab Baslas 5/63, G Aniketh Reddy 5/34