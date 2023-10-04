Long standing dream of Muslims fulfilled in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Karimnagar: A long-standing dream of Muslim community was fulfilled with the allocation of land for idgah in Karimnagar. The government issued orders allocating 8 acres of land near Kothapalli on town outskirts for the idgah. Muslim community praised and thanked the state government for fulfilling their dream and celebrated the event by distributing sweets.

Muslim elders have actually sought 25 acres for the construction of an idgah, a mini haj house, an Islamic center, a communication skill development center and a graveyard. The then Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy had also assured to allocate land. But the assurance was not fulfilled.

In 2012, the then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy allocated 8.20 acres of land at Baddipalli, Chinthakunta, which was disputed land. Muslim community led by MIM made many appeals seeking land which was not disputed.

They gave representations to Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Telangana State planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and also to Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao when he visited Karimnagar three years ago.

MIM town president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain sumbmitted another memorandum to Rama Rao when he along with MIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi met the IT Minister a fortnight ago in Hyderabad. following this, orders were issued on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Gulam Ahmed Hussain thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers Rama Rao and Kamalakar, Vinod Kumar for taking the initiative for land allocation.

Besides idgah, a mini haj house would also be constructed on the land. Thanking the Chief Minister for fulfilling the desire of the Muslim community people.

