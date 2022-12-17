Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.
Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume
Hiringhood
Position: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: BTech/MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Skills: Good communication
Contact: 9154993643
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Experience: 4 to 6 years any of similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru; looking for immediate joiners
Contact: 9618341931
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Location: Jubilee Hills
Vacancies:10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Mini 2.5 years in Automobile sales in premium car showroom
CTC: based on Previous CTC
Contact Details: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (on-field profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Up to Rs. 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Accelathon Business Solutions
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568/8639244807/ hiring@absol.tech
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to 10 LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Requirements: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000/- month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Skills: Good in communication
Contact: 9703151101
Sresta Organics
Position: Store executive
Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG
Requirement: Bike & license mandatory
Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs15,000/- take home
Contact: 919701678981/ faisal.k@srestaorganic.com
Beyond Square
Position: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age:18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000
Contact: 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24yrs
Skills: Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Requirements: Freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: Up to Rs 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Chaipoint
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Age: 18-28yrs
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
VTekis Consultancy
Position: International Voice and Non-Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university
Salary: Rs 13,000- Rs 30,000/- NTH
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Good communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Intermediate
Salary: Rs 11,000/- month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Bike & Licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584/9246521029, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com