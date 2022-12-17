| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 5

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 17 December 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Hiringhood

Position: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: BTech/MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Skills: Good communication

Contact: 9154993643

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Experience: 4 to 6 years any of similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru; looking for immediate joiners

Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Location: Jubilee Hills

Vacancies:10

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Mini 2.5 years in Automobile sales in premium car showroom

CTC: based on Previous CTC

Contact Details: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (on-field profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Up to Rs. 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568/8639244807/ hiring@absol.tech

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: Up to 10 LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Requirements: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license and should have good communication.

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000/- month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English

Skills: Good in communication

Contact: 9703151101

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG

Requirement: Bike & license mandatory

Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs15,000/- take home

Contact: 919701678981/ faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age:18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000

Contact: 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24yrs

Skills: Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Requirements: Freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: Up to Rs 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Chaipoint

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Age: 18-28yrs

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non-Voice Process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore

Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised university

Salary: Rs 13,000- Rs 30,000/- NTH

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Good communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Intermediate

Salary: Rs 11,000/- month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Bike & Licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584/9246521029, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com