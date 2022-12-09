Lorry crashes into rivulet in Peddapalli, driver dies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Peddapalli: A driver, Shankar, 32, died after his lorry crashed into a rivulet from a bridge near Kukkalagudur of Palakurthi mandal on Friday morning.

According to the police, a native of Eshalathakkallapalli, Shankar was carrying ash from the NTPC ash pond to Jagtial in the lorry. When the vehicle reached the bridge, the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle crashed into the rivulet.

Shankar, who got stuck in the cabin, died due to suffocation, police said. The Basanthnagar police retrieved the body from the vehicle and shifted it to the hospital for autopsy.