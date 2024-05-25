Lorry driver dies of heart attack after hearing lightning thunder in Jagtial

A lorry driver by profession, Mohammed Khadeer was struck dead by lightning in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 09:25 PM

Jagtial: A lorry driver, Mohammed Khadeer died of a heart attack after hearing the thunder that accompanied a massive flash of lightning in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district.

A resident of Jagtial town, Khadeer had gone to Mallapur to purchase fertilizer. He suffered a massive heart attack after hearing the thunder that came with a massive flash of lightning that struck near where he was and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, rain along with gales hit different parts of Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts on Saturday evening. A palm tree caught fire as lightning struck it in Ragojipet of Bheemaram mandal.

Several trees were uprooted and fell across the road in different places. Electric poles were also damaged, leading to disruption in power supply in several areas.