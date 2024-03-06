LPG filling goes wrong: Fire guts nine cars in Sangareddy

As the fire spread into cylinders placed inside the garage, they exploded resulting in a massive fire accident.
Sangareddy: A fire, triggered while a car was being filled with LPG gas, resulted in nine cars being gutted in a car shed in Narayankhed town on Wednesday.
According to the police, while mechanic Moin Khan was filling LPG gas into a car fuel tank, it resulted in a fire accident.
As the fire spread into cylinders placed inside the garage, they exploded resulting in a massive fire accident.
Nine cars parked inside the garage were gutted.
Since the Mangal car mechanic shed was located close to the Kakatiya School, the incident triggered panic among the students.
The estimated loss due to the fire accident was put at Rs.30 lakh. A case has been registered.