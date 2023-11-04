L&T reiterates commitment to restore Block 7 of Medigadda

The barrage had been constructed by L&T Construction, as per the design provided by authorities to the quality and standards for Telangana and handed over in 2019.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro on Saturday reiterated their commitment to participate in the process of restoring Block 7 in the Lakshmi Bridge (Medigadda Barrage) that developed “some settlement and cracks” in a portion of Block 7 on the evening of October 21.

The barrage had been constructed by L&T Construction, as per the design provided by authorities to the quality and standards for Telangana and handed over in 2019. The barrage has since been in operation having withstood the last five flood seasons, according to an L&T statement issued here on Saturday.

“The matter is under investigation and deliberation by competent authorities. L&T will take appropriate action to restore the damaged portion as soon as the competent authorities conclude on the remedial measures,” it added.