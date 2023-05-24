Mahabubnagar student dies in road accident in US

Boya Mahesh, a resident of Kappeta village in Bhutpur Mandal, Mahabubnagar died in a road accident in Illinois in the United States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Mahabubnagar: A student from the district died in a road accident in Illinois in the United States on Tuesday night. Boya Mahesh (25), a resident of Kappeta village in Bhutpur Mandal, had gone to the US in December to pursue his MS at Concordia University.

According to sources, Mahesh and his friends Shiva, Sri Lakshmi, and Bharat went on a long drive on Tuesday night. The car in which they were traveling in went out of control and overturned, reportedly when the driver was trying to avoid hitting a wild animal.

Mahesh died on the spot while the others sustained severe injuries. A pall of gloom descended on the village as soon as the news of his death reached here. Efforts are being made by his family members to bring the body to his village.