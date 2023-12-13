Mahadev betting case: App co-owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai

New Delhi: In a major development in the Mahadev Online Books betting money laundering case, one of the owners of the app, Ravi Uppal has been detained by the Dubai Police in UAE, sources said.

The sources said that Uppal has been detained on the basis of the Red Notice issued against him by the INTERPOL on the request of the Indian financial probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

However, the ED sources remained tight-lipped. Uppal is being probed by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal betting apart from the Chhattisgarh Police and Mumbai Police.

The ED in October this year had filed a charge sheet against Uppal and another promoter Sourabh Chandrakar, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

As per the ED, the projected proceeds of crime in this case is about Rs 6,000 crore.