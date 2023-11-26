Maharashtra farmers’ association leader exudes confidence of BRS victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Sudhir Bindu, Youth President of Farmers Association, Maharashtra on Sunday exuded confidence that the people of Telangana would help form a farmer- friendly government yet again in the State by voting the BRS party for the third consecutive term into power with an overwhelming majority.

He said K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader in the country who could ensure that the hopes of the farming community in the country come true. He said the farmer practice in India are yet to go long way to reach the global standards. No headway could be made in this direction during the past 75 years.

Farmers’ produce is yet to be ensured a remunerative price. Even the basic facilities required for farming are not available. In the absence of such basic components of farming such as electricity, water and agricultural inputs, the farmers of India were in for a trying time.

At the same time, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced in Telangana several development programmes for reviving the fortunes of the farmers who were in a devastated state a decade ago. His programmes, that were implemented well, could make a big impact. Today the condition of the farmers of Telangana was better than the farmers in rest of the country.

The farmers of Telangana were supported with Rs 10,000 per acre for investment as the Rythu Bandhu assistance. Irrigation and free power were extended to farmers bailing out from the hardships. Farmers all over the country had pinned high hopes on Chandrashekhar Rao. Implementation of the Telangana model was the only way out for the farmers in rest of India, he stressed.