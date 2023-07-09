Maharashtra: Man fined Rs 25,000 for dumping construction material on road

A man was made to pay a Rs 25,000 fine by the Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra for dumping construction material on the road which obstructed traffic

By PTI Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

Representational Image

Latur: A man was made to pay a Rs 25,000 fine by the Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra on Saturday for dumping construction material on the road which obstructed traffic.

A team of civic officials found the material dumped on a road in ward no 15. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed and recovered from the man responsible for this act, an official said.