Maharastra farmers visits Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Maharastra farmers are on Gajwel Constituency visit in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: A team of farmers from the Amaravati of Maharastra visited several development works in Gajwel Assembly Constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

The farmers led by Jagadish Bonde, Ajay Deshmukh, Praveen Kolge and journalist Vijay visited Kondapochamma Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Singaipally Forest block, Gajwel Integrated Market, Mission Bhagiratha Project at Komatibanda, Vaikunta Dhamam and Rythu Vedika at Markook.

Jagadish Bonde has said Telangana was witnessing a transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Other political parties were just indulging in religious politics for their gain. Accusing other political parties of ignoring the interests of the farmers, Ajay Deshmukh said there was no supporting price for cotton and other crops in Maharashtra. Farmers’ suicides were on the rise in the State as well. Unlike Maharashtra, Telangana was completely looking green even during summer, he said.

The delegation also interacted with farmers at Markook. Officials explained the different works taken up in Gajwel.

