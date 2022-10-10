Mahesh Bhagwat felicitates Mounika Reddy (AR WPC) on winning bronze at AIP Judo Cluster 2022

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat felicitated A. Mounika Reddy.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat felicitated A. Mounika Reddy, AR WPC of Rachakonda Commissionerate on Monday for winning a bronze medal at the 7th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship – 2022.

She won bronze in the ‘Fencing’ event held in New Delhi.

Mahesh Bhagwat lauded Mounika Reddy for her efforts and dedication. The Commissioner also congratulated and motivated her to win more medals in the future.

The All India Police Judo Cluster Championship – 2022, organized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was held from 19th September to 24th September at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi. The event included 7 sports, namely – Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Pencak Silat, Karate, Gymnastics, and Fencing.

She represented Telangana State Police in different fencing championships such as Senior Nationals, Under-23 Nationals, and many other state and national events.

Interestingly, she also clinched a gold in the state-level Judo Championship in the past.

Addl DCP Admin Narmada and Addl DCP Shameer (CAR HQtrs Amberpet) have also appreciated the Mounika for achieving the bronze medal.