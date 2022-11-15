Maintaining low profile considering death threats: MLA Balaraju

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju on Tuesday rubbished the allegations of the Opposition parties that the four TRS (BRS) MLAs linked to the Poachgate scandal were being held captive by the State government. He said they were very much active in development and welfare programmes being taken up in their respective constituencies, but were maintaining a low profile considering the death threats being issued by anti-social elements.

Speaking to the media outside the Telangana Bhavan after the TRS (BRS) general body meeting here on Tuesday, Balaraju said none of them had illegal businesses or done anything wrong to fear the threats to conduct raids on their properties using Central agencies. “As discplined soldiers of the TRS (BRS), we will fight to safeguard the democracy under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership. As citizens of this country, we will not compromise in fulfilling our responsibilities. We will fight democratically to end their conspiracies,” he said.

On their absence in public, the Achampet legislator said that all the four MLAs were residing at their respective houses and were in regular contact with the Chief Minister. “We are busy meeting the Ministers and the officials to take up the issues pertaining to our respective constituencies,” he said. He stated that they were avoiding unnecessary attention following an advise from the intelligence wing, considering the death threats being issued against them.